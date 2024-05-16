2026 W’Cup Qualifiers: CAF names Chadian referees for Nigeria vs South Africa clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Chadian referees for Nigeria’s Super Eagles upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Bafana Bafana of South Africa and Benin Republic.

Chadian referee Alhadi Allaou Mahamat will officiate the match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, next month. Ethiopian official Bamlak Tessema Weyesa will oversee the subsequent match against Benin Republic.

Mahamat, 38, an international referee for 12 years, has experience in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions. He was also a referee at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire earlier this year.

For Nigeria vs. South Africa matches, Mahamat will be assisted by Sudanese official Mohammed Ibrahim Abdallah (assistant referee 1), Abelmiro Dos Reis Monte Negro from Sao Tome & Principe (assistant referee 2), and compatriot Pousri Armi Alfred (fourth official).

The game is scheduled to start at 8 PM Nigeria time on Friday, June 7.

Ahmed Sayed Abou Elela from Egypt will serve as the referee assessor, while Ghanaian Munkaila Nassam Adam will be the commissioner for the Day 3 clash.

For the Day 4 encounter between Nigeria and the Benin Republic, CAF has appointed Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa. The match will take place at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, Abidjan, kicking off at 4 PM local time (5 PM Nigeria time) on Monday, June 10.

Weyesa will be supported by compatriots Temesgin Samuel Atango (assistant referee 1), Tigle Gizaw Belachew (assistant referee 2), and Tewodros Mitiku (fourth official). Djamel Haimoudi from Algeria will act as the referee assessor, David Yameogo from Burkina Faso will serve as the commissioner, and Ivorian Claude Elloh will work as the security officer.