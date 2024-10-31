Nigeria retains WAFU U20 title with victory over Ghana

Nigeria's Flying Eagles retains WAFU U20 title with victory over Ghana

Nigeria’s U20 national team, the Flying Eagles, defended their WAFU U20 Championship crown with a hard-fought 2-1 win over regional rivals Ghana in the final held in Lomé, Togo.

The Flying Eagles asserted dominance in the first half, with Kparobo Arierhi stealing the spotlight with two superb goals. His first was a composed left-footed shot into the bottom corner, and his second was a powerful strike from outside the box, showcasing his skill and precision.

Goalkeeper Harcourt provided vital support with critical saves, first in the 14th minute, expertly deflecting a Ghanaian cross, and later, during stoppage time, denying a point-blank header. Arierhi opened the scoring in the 34th minute, calmly placing his shot past Ghana’s goalkeeper. His second goal, a blistering right-footed strike, followed an interception of Ghana’s play and put Nigeria in control.

Ghana responded strongly in the second half, pushing Nigeria’s defense with several close-range shots, but Harcourt’s resilience kept them at bay until the 74th minute when Ghana finally found the net in a crowded box. Despite the late pressure, Nigeria held firm to secure back-to-back WAFU U20 titles.

Arierhi, named Man of the Match, was instrumental in Nigeria’s victory. Both Nigeria and Ghana will advance to represent WAFU B at the upcoming Africa U20 Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

