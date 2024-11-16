2025 AFCON Qualifier: Injury concerns rock Super Eagles ahead of Rwanda clash

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are grappling with a growing injury crisis ahead of their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Rwanda.

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is a major doubt for the game after picking up a knock during a training session. The injury, which occurred before Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Benin, led coach Augustine Eguavoen to keep him on the bench for the match, according to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi.

With Nigeria already qualified for the 2025 AFCON, Eguavoen is expected to take a cautious approach, leaving Dele-Bashiru out of the starting lineup for Monday’s encounter in Uyo. Lazio will likely monitor his condition upon his return to Rome, hoping it does not affect their Serie A campaign.

Nottingham Forest right-back Ola Aina has also been ruled out of the Rwanda fixture after sustaining an injury during the Benin game.

Aina was substituted shortly after Victor Osimhen’s equalising goal and has since returned to England for a medical evaluation. Aina has been a key player for Forest this season, featuring in all 11 of their Premier League matches under manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

In addition to these injuries, Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali will miss the Rwanda match after being granted compassionate leave following the recent passing of his father.

With Nigeria’s 2025 AFCON qualification already secured, the coach will use the match as an opportunity to test new players and tactics, though the injury concerns could impact their preparations and performance.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

