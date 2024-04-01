2024 Olympics Qualifier: Super Falcons arrive in Abuja for crucial South Africa clash

Nigeria’s Super Falcons stars have started arriving in Abuja ahead of their crucial African final qualifying fixture for the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

Led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade, known for her leadership and skill, the Super Falcons are gearing up for a showdown with South Africa, vying for one of the two tickets from Africa to the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s football event. The first leg is scheduled at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Friday, with the return leg set for the Loftus Versfeld Arena in Pretoria five days later.

Joining Ajibade in the early arrivals are home-based goalkeeper Linda Jiwuaku and defender Jumoke Alani, who replaces the injured Ashleigh Plumptre. The likes of Shukurat Oladipo, Tochukwu Oluehi, Chidinma Okeke, and Gift Monday are expected to join the camp early next week, with the remainder of the squad arriving by Tuesday.

However, star player Asisat Oshoala, based in the USA, is not expected until Thursday.

South Africa’s delegation, including 24 players, will arrive in Abuja on Monday evening.

The Super Falcons, motivated to overcome their long-standing struggles against South Africa, are eager to secure victory. Despite South Africa’s recent successes, including winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations last year, Nigeria remains dominant at the continental level, having won nine out of 12 titles contested.

With a squad boasting a blend of youth and experience and buoyed by their performance at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup, Nigeria aims to capitalize on the talents of players like goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Osinachi Ohale and Michelle Alozie, midfielders Halimatu Ayinde and Christy Ucheibe, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Uchenna Kanu, among others.

The upcoming fixtures promise to be intense clashes, with both teams eager to secure their spot in the Olympics.

Super Falcons Squad:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Jumoke Alani (Edo Queens); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (Tenerife, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (SLC Utah, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (Tenerife, Spain); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico).