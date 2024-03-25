2024 Olympics: Super Falcons coach Waldrum invites 22 players for South Africa showdown

Super Falcons Coach Randy Waldrum has invited Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie and 19 other players for the 2024 Olympics final qualifying fixtures against South Africa in April.

Saudi Arabia-based defender Ashley Plumptre, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie, midfield lynchpins Christy Ucheibe and Halimatu Ayinde, and forward Gift Monday as well as youthful midfielder Deborah Abiodun, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo and Uchenna Kanu made the list of invited Super Falcons players.

Also, 2019 World Cup star Chidinma Okeke and veteran forward Chiwendu Ihezuo were recalled, and a first invitation for U20 defender Shukurat Oladipo

The Super Falcons are at home for the first leg scheduled for Friday, 5th April at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja before flying to Pretoria for the return leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, 9th April.

The winner over two legs will earn one of Africa’s two tickets to the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, with Zambia and Morocco to clash for the other ticket on the same dates.

List Of Invited Players:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Shukurat Oladipo (FC Robo Queens); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Omorinsola Babajide (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Ifeoma Onumonu (SLC Utah, USA); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico)