2024 Olympics Qualifier: Super Falcons tackle South Africa in Abuja

The first leg of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament final qualifying fixture will see the Super Falcons, host reigning African champions South Africa at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Friday, April 5.

Following this, the second leg against Banyana Banyana is scheduled for April 9 in South Africa, with the venue yet to be announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Super Falcons, nine-time champions, earned their place in the final round of qualification after defeating Cameroon, while South Africa’s Bayana Bayana advanced by overcoming Tanzania.

The match will commence at 4 pm Nigeria time, with Algerian referee Ghada Mehat leading the officiating team. Mehat’s compatriots Asma Feriel Ouahab and Lamia Atman will serve as assistant referee 1 and fourth official, respectively, while Mariem Cheddad from Mauritania will be assistant referee 2.

Former FIFA referee Fadouma Dia from Senegal will act as the referee assessor, and Ghanaian Chrstine Ziga will serve as commissioner.

For the return leg in South Africa on April 9, Tunisian official Dorsaf Ganouati has been appointed as the referee. She will be assisted by compatriots Houda Afine (assistant referee 1) and Emna Ajbouni (fourth official), with Egyptian Yara Atef Abdelfattah as assistant referee 2. Agar Mezing from Cameroon will be the referee assessor, while Cindy Dludlu from eSwatini will serve as commissioner.

The winner over two legs will join 15 other teams from around the world for the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament, set to begin in Paris on July 16.