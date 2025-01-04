2024 CHAN: Ogunmodede invites 26 players for camp in Ikenne

Daniel Ogunmodede

Super Eagles B coach Daniel Ogunmodede has invited 26 players to camp at the Remo Stars Sports Institute in Ikenne-Remo in preparation for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Super Eagles B secured their place in the 2024 CHAN finals for the first time by defeating Ghana’s Black Galaxies in the qualification series. Following a goalless first leg in Accra, Nigeria clinched a 3-1 victory in Uyo last week to seal their spot in the tournament.

The 2024 CHAN, set to run from February 1 to 28, will be co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

This 8th edition of the championship will feature 18 nations, including joint hosts Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, along with Nigeria, Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Niger Republic, Congo, Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Angola, and Madagascar.

.

LIST OF INVITED 26 SUPER EAGLES B FOR CAMPING IN IKENNE-REMO

Goalkeepers: Henry Ozoemena (Enyimba FC); Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars); Badmus Gbadamosi (Kwara United)

Defenders: Sadiq Ismail (Remo Stars); Waliu Ojetoye (Ikorodu City); Imo Obot (Enyimba FC); Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United); Nduka Harrison Junior (Remo Stars); Victor Collins (Nasarawa United); Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International); Steven Manyo (Rivers United); Abiam Nelson (Kano Pillars); Afeez Bankole (Smart FC)

Midfielders: Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars); Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars); Saviour Isaac (Rangers International); Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Kazeem Ogunleye (Rangers International)

Forwards: Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United); Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United); Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United)); Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars); Temitope Vincent (Plateau United); Samuel Ayanrinde (3SC); Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors)

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

