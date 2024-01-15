2023 AFCON: Why Onana missed Cameroon opener against Gambia

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana was left out of Indomitable Lions 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener against Guinea on Monday night.

The Manchester United star had a nightmare trip since jetting off on a private jet after the Red Devils 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Onana has faced criticism after he delayed meeting up with his Cameroon teammates ahead of the tournament to continue playing for United.

The 27-year-old, who was signed in a £47.2 million deal from Inter last summer, was in goal for United’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

His plane was forced to land in Abidjan due to fog in Yamoussoukro, the city where Cameroon’s AFCON opener is being played.

The adverse weather conditions in Yamoussoukro left Onana stranded around 150 miles away with just hours before kick-off.

The former Inter Milan shot-stopper finally made it to the Charles Konan Banny Stadium before the match started but was left out of Cameroon’s matchday squad entirely.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song had to call up second-choice goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa to mount the goalpost for the five-time AFCON champions in their 1-1 draw against the Scorpions.