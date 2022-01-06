Super Eagles land in Cameroon, set sight for AFCON glory

Super Eagles, Nigeria’s senior male football team have landed in Garoua town in Cameroon, the venue of their Group D matches of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks off on Sunday.

Super Eagles, three-time AFCON champions, will have their first training session in Cameroon on Thursday evening at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, venue of their Group D games, including Tuesday’s explosive group opener against Egypt, seven-time champions.

Nigeria will also confront Sudan on 15th January and Guinea-Bissau on 19th January.

Italy –based Tyrone Ebuehi and fellow wing-back Jamilu Collins, who plays in Germany, are both expected to team up with the team in Garoua. Forward Odion Ighalo is ruled out as a result of issues with his Saudi Arabian club.

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles captain who was part of the squad that won the trophy in South Africa 9 years ago, said he is confident that the Super Eagles will return to Nigeria with the trophy on 6th February.

While addressing the players just before they flew out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday evening, General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, reiterated his conviction that the 27 players Nigeria would be fielding at the championship are good enough to lift the trophy and earn a fourth triumph for the country.

“I wish you good luck at the tournament on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria. We know how professional you are and we know you will take the same temperament to the AFCON. We pray against injuries and Covid-related health issues,” said Sanusi.

“The NFF is ready to give you all the support that you need, on behalf of the Government of Nigeria. The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick who is also a member of the AFCON Organizing Committee will join you in Cameroon in two days. Some of us will also be coming to give you the necessary support and encouragement.”

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development held a send-forth dinner for the team at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel on Tuesday night.

Nigeria’s 15 podium appearances in 18 participations in the AFCON is the highest tally in Africa’s flagship football championship. The only times they ended without winning a medal were in their debut in 1963, in Libya 40 years ago, and in Ghana 14 years ago. They have won the trophy three times (1980, 1994, and 2013), finished as runners-up four times (1984, 1988, 1990, and 2000), and picked up the bronze medals eight times (1976, 1978, 1992, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2019).