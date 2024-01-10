2023 AFCON: Relief for fans as NTA secures rights to broadcast matches

Nigerian fans are set to watch all football action of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) as the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), on Wednesday, announced it would be broadcasting all 52 AFCON matches which kicks off between January 13 and February 11 in Ivory Coast.

NTA released a statement on its X handle in the early hours of Wednesday morning, stating they have an agreement with AfroSport to show all 52 matches.

“NTA signs Memorandum of Understanding with Afro Sports for transmission of 52 matches of Africa Cup Of Nations in Cote D’ivoire, ” NTA, Africa’s biggest TV network said in a tweet on Wednesday morning

This news comes as a big relief for millions of Nigerian football fans after MultiChoice, the parent company of DStv, said SuperSport will not be broadcasting live matches of 2023 AFCON.

This means Nigerians can watch all 52 matches of the 2023 AFCON in the comfort of their homes without paying for any subscription.

AfroSport reportedly secured the broadcast rights from New World TV, who beat MultiChoice for the 2023 AFCON broadcast rights in sub-Saharan Africa.

Chinese-owned Startimes will also broadcast the AFCON.