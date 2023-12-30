2023 AFCON: Nigeria gifted with talented players – Amuneke

Anthony Nlebem

Emmanuel Amuneke, former Super Eagles assistant coach, said Nigeria is blessed with so many talents going into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024 across six cities.

The Super Eagles are in Group A against the host nation, Ivory Coast, along with Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

Ahead of next month’s AFCON, Amuneke, former Super Eagles forward and Atlanta 1996 gold medallist said Nigerian fans are excited about the young players in the Super Eagles squad who are eager to break new records

“I think we have young promises that we have been able to develop from youth level,” he says. “I think this is a positive aspect regarding Nigerian football that we have seen these young players develop from the youngest age through now to playing in the first team.

“But still, we are well aware that football success doesn’t come only from this, but you have to get better also in other aspects. I can say for sure we have a promising young team. But we have to give them and create for them all the opportunities necessary to express themselves as best as they can.

“For some time now we have been introducing a new generation of players and we need to have some patience so they can get better.”

Of course leading this new generation is Napoli’s free-scoring centre-forward Victor Osimhen. Like Amuneke before him, Osimhen has just been crowned African Footballer of the Year for his success with the Serie A title holders.

And while a big fan of his countryman, Amuneke admits there’s a young Senegalese now playing in England with Tottenham who boasts the potential to match Napoli’s Nigerian ace.

“Yeah, we have seen already that there are some excellent young (African) players who are currently playing in Europe,” Amuneke added.

“For example, we have a Senegal player called (Pape Matar) Sarr who is playing for Tottenham, there’s (Samu) Chukwueze at Milan. And of course, Osimhen at Napoli. I think in the future we will see new names and new faces.

“The players we have now like Osimhen, Sarr, etc are doing very well and are representing the African Nation very well.”

As for some advice for Nigeria’s star man, Amuneke adds: “He (Osimhen) just needs to stay calm and focused. The good things will come to him.”