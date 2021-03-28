2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon reduced to 300 runners

With strict COVID 19 guidelines in place, only 300 runners are allowed to participate in the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Thanks to the initiative of the Project Consultant of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Bukola Olopade, thousands of runners who cannot participate in the 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon because it’s an elite only race have started registering for the 10km virtual race.

Now in its sixth edition, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the biggest one-day event in Africa usually attracts over 100,000 runners but the number has been reduced to just 300 runners for the 2021 edition slated for April 10.

But thanks to Olopade, thousands of runners can now run the 10km virtually from April 9 to April 11, 2021.

“I am thrilled to announce that we have commenced registration for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon virtual 10km race, we completely understand that our runners who come in their thousands to participate yearly will miss the thrill of the event, this is why we have put together the virtual 10km race so that runners can still experience the camaraderie and health and wellness benefits running provides,” said Olopade, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited.

However, runners from across the world can still enjoy the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon from the comfort of their homes and their immediate environment by participating in the virtual 10km race.

Runners can participate by signing up for the virtual 10km on Finerge, all they have to do is download the mobile app on either Google Play or Appstore, register for the virtual 10km.

Runners can complete the race within three days, 9th April 2021- 11th April 2021. Race Finishers will get a certificate to showcase their achievement.

The app will use GPS tracking to track the race and calculate the distance covered till the 10km is achieved. E-certificates will be automatically generated when the race is complete.