Veritas Homes elevate corporate governance – Appoints Mr Olumide Onakoya as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Veritasi Homes, a foremost real estate development company, has announced the appointment of Mr. Olumide Onakoya as Chairman of the Board. This deliberate move aims to strengthen its corporate governance framework and further align its interests with stakeholders. The appointment signifies a commitment to excellence and effective leadership in navigating the dynamic real estate landscape.

Mr. Olumide Onakoya, a seasoned professional with a background in chemical engineering, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in corporate governance from his distinguished career. He was appointed Chairman/Managing Director of Mobil Oil Nigeria in 2004, becoming the first Nigerian to lead the multinational in its century-long presence in Nigeria. His impressive achievements, notably during his tenure at Mobil Oil Nigeria, include making history in 1992 as the first Nigerian to receive the Mobil Oil Nigeria Chairman’s Award for exceptional Mobil Head Office and Residential Facilities management.

Under Mr. Onakoya’s leadership, Mobil Oil Nigeria underwent a successful transformation, becoming one of the most efficient and profitable companies on the Nigeria Stock Exchange. Notably, the company received “The Best Company of the Year” award in 2005. Onakoya retired in 2008 after implementing a seamless succession plan. Mr. Onakoya continues to be actively involved in supporting industry, professional organisations, and academic communities. He will leverage his strategic vision alignment and deep understanding of various industries to drive Veritasi Homes to new heights.

Expressing his excitement about the appointment, Mr Onakoya said, “I am honoured to join Veritasi Homes as Chairman of the Board during this pivotal moment in the company’s history. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Veritasi Homes to elevate the company’s corporate governance structure through strategic decision-making, accountability, and transparency, as it will help shape the organisation’s future and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Veritasi Homes reveals its transition from a private limited company to a public limited company in tandem with this announcement. This strategic shift signifies a significant milestone, paving the way for accelerated expansion and enhanced transparency. Veritasi Homes, known for its commitment to excellence, quality craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction, aims to broaden its investor base, increase participation opportunities, and access capital markets for ambitious expansion plans.

Speaking with the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Veritasi Homes, Nola Adetola, he stated that the transition to a public limited company reflects Veritasi Homes’ commitment to transparency, corporate governance, and long-term sustainability. The company remains dedicated to upholding its core values of integrity, innovation, customer-centricity, and accountability. Veritasi Homes will continue prioritising customer satisfaction, delivering high-quality developments that meet the market’s evolving needs.

“As Veritasi Homes enters this new chapter, it positions itself well to redefine the real estate landscape by introducing innovative projects and making substantial contributions to the region’s economic growth. With Mr Onakoya leading as chairman, Veritasi Homes strategically aims to achieve remarkable milestones, solidifying its status as an industry leader,” remarked Tobi Yusuff, Partner at Veritasi Homes.

About Veritasi Homes: Veritasi Homes is a leading real estate development company with a proven track record of delivering exceptional projects. With a commitment to excellence, value innovation, and world-class delivery, Veritasi Homes have earned a reputation as a trusted and reliable developer in the industry.