Tribitat allocates finished units at The Ambiance 1

Tribitat Real Estate, a top real estate company in Lagos allocated fully finished units of THE AMBIANCE 1 located at Abraham Adesanya, Lekki, Lagos on the 5th of April, 2023. 48 units were allocated at the handover ceremony which had property owners, realtors, estate developers and well-wishers in attendance.

While speaking at the event, Dr Tony Kolawale, Managing Director of Tribitat Real Estate, said that The Ambiance Phase 1 stood as number one in terms of quality and infrastructure. He also said, “When we got here, this area was not developed. And that’s one thing about real estate, where some underdevelopment, we see the potential for luxury and legacy. We encountered many challenges with the high cost of building materials and other factors especially with the foreign exchange because we imported most of our materials from abroad. But we were able to surmount those difficulties and Ambiance Phase 1 has come to life. We have many amazing projects coming up at the moment, we are still in the construction phase of The Ambiance Phase 2, a top-notch development and we are making sure we implement the lessons learned from the challenges we faced in Ambiance Phase 1.”

According to Gbenga Adeleke, Chief Operations Officer of Tribitat Real Estate, “Most of our clients can attest to the fact that we did not compromise on any of our building materials. Despite the challenges, we were able to deliver to all our clients as we promised. We promised that we would deliver quality and top-notch products to them and we are doing that today. This project is a testimony of how off-plan property works and this is the easiest and one of the best ways to own a property. We appreciate our clients who started this journey with us and believed in us even when this area was not developed. Some paid an initial deposit of 3 million and now own a home worth 65 to 100 million.”

Also speaking on the property allocation, Emmanuel Abikoye, Director, Strategic & Business Development said, “When you combine the total plots we have in Iconic and Ambiance Foreshore properties and the numbers of units of houses that we’ve built, it is obvious that Tribitat real estate is contributing massively to solving the housing deficit we have in Nigeria. We started selling the three-bedroom apartments at NGN35 million, now it’s selling at double the price. Other premium units have also experienced a price increase and this goes to show that we are not only solving the housing deficit, but we are also providing value that contributes to the appreciation of your investment. We started this project two years ago and today we are handing over fully finished apartments to our clients. The feedback we have gotten today shows our clients and realtors are very happy and satisfied with the quality of work we have put in here.”

One of the homeowners at the event, Engineer & Mrs Toyin Ogunsanya expressed their satisfaction at the quality of the development. “We are glad and happy that we are getting the keys today. Thank you to Tribitat for a job well done.” Another client Tosin Akintokun also expressed gratitude to the company for delivering as promised, “Thank you so much Tribitat for your patience and understanding and for being professional at all times. You understand what we want especially the needs of those of us that are not based in Lagos and you delivered exquisitely. My home ticks all the boxes and much more. I am so happy.

A realtor at the event, Taiwo Anjorin, also said, “The project actually exceeded our expectations and all my clients were very happy. I have been getting positive feedback so far and I want to thank Tribitat for keeping to their word and surpassing clients’ expectations”.

Tribitat real estate limited offers premium commercial and residential real estate development services in Nigeria. The company provides investment opportunities that are accessible, secure and highly profitable for everyone. With Estates in strategic locations, Tribitat ranks among the top real estate development companies in Nigeria.