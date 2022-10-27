TECNO launches Megabook T1 the world’s thinnest and lightest Ultra HD laptop

Specially designed for generation Z users, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 offers stunning features with stylish designs, making it thinner and better in every aspect at a competitive price.

TECNO, the global premium smartphone, and intelligent device brand debuts its first laptop product MEGABOOK T1 at the IFA in Berlin. TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is designed for the young generation Z with a lighter but better MEGA performance laptop at a cost-effective price of this range. Designed for their carry-by usage, MEGABOOK T1 features an ultra-thinner up to 14.8mm, featherweight 1.48kg of 15.6 inches with a shining design. It also provides a 17.5 hours long-lasting battery satisfying up to 3 days of work, plus the 65W smallest size with gallium nitride (GaN) charger to carry-free.

Designed for GEN Z

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 has a unique look with Startrail Phantom that breaks the usual design by adding the exposed linear at the surface. The Startrail Phantom features a dual-tone with multiple shiny strips running across, which acts like the trajectory of the universe plants. The indistinct “MEGABOOK” bounce on the linear, like the young generation Zs who are young and wild. Meanwhile, the whole body of MEGABOOK T1 is made with premium aluminum metal to make the texture silky and glassy.

The laptop provides 7 colors catering to the young generation’s desire for self-expression. The Windows 11 slogan “make the everyday easier” can help GEN Z use smoothly in daily work, creative, and watch movies.

MEGABOOK T1 provides a 15.6 Inch IPS FHD screen of 100% sRGB and brightness in 350nits, plus the TÜV Eye Comfort Certification for their all-day work and watching movies without worry. The self-developed TECNO VOC sound system cooperates with DTS sound and AI-powered technology to give an immersed experience in audio and meeting for daily scenarios. The keyboard comes with a starry backlit and fully matches the young generation’s needs.

Since launching its AIoT strategy in 2019, TECNO has kept consistent investments to build its intelligent device ecosystem. “To deliver convenience for every person, home and business to create an intelligent connection of life moments,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO.

Meanwhile, while TECNO continues strengthening its advantages as a premium smartphone brand, the launch of the TECNO MEGABOOK series laptop will deliver the TECNO LINK that gives an intelligent connection for users to connect their daily work and life by wireless transmission.

MEGA performance for GEN Z

With the expectation to hit the MEGA experience, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 is powered by the Intel® Core i5-1155G7 processor. And it comes with two options of 12GB RAM/512GB and 16GB RAM/1TB SSD storage. Meanwhile, it provides an Intel® Core i7 version for professional designers. MEGABOOK T1 understands high-frequency usage and scenarios.

It comes with 9 ports. There are two Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a USB 3.1 and two USB 3.0, a headset jack, and a TF card reader. In short, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 will highlight a cost-efficient laptop for GEN Z in their workplace.

For more information, visit MEGABOOK T1 or follow us on Instagram & Facebook @TECNOMOBILE and@TECNOAIoT.