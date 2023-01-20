Sterling Petrochemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. supports host communities in Akwa Ibom during yuletide

The yuletide season is a time set aside to give back to society and show compassion to people. Ensuring host communities remain crucial to the success of any organization, Sterling Petrochemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. (SPFL) believes in their overall well-being. At the peak of the yuletide season, the management of SPFL invited seven communities drawn from the Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State.

During the event held at the Civil Service Auditorium, Uyo, over two thousand 50kg and 25kg bags of rice were offered to the communities alongside other Christmas items. Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Capt. Iniobong Ekong expressed gratitude to the management of SPFL for the kind gesture and constant support and for making the day a reality. At the event, a cheque was presented to the Paramount Ruler on behalf of the communities. The benefiting communities are Okoroinyong, Amazaba, Ikonta, Iwofe, Obianga, Egwenwe and Emere-Oke Kingdom.

Responding on behalf of the communities, Prof. Gamaliel Harry appreciated the efforts of the SPFL management and the Akwa Ibom State Government for the support; stating that the occasion represented a significant change for the host communities.

Prioritizing and meeting the needs of the host communities while nurturing relationships is integral for the continued growth and success of any organization, which is why SPFL is at the forefront of promoting this approach in maintaining such relationships.

The management of SPFL in its response applauded the communities and the Akwa Ibom State Government for the assistance they have rendered to the company, especially in the areas of security and development. Sterling Petrochemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. is fully committed to uplifting its communities through community development and sustainable livelihood programs.