Seizing Tomorrow’s Business Today at Doing Business in Nigeria Conference 2024

In the beating heart of Africa’s economic powerhouse, a groundbreaking event awaits entrepreneurs, investors, and visionaries alike. Get ready to by Linda Uneze who is the convener and Managing Partner, Maurice Xandra Solutions promises DBNC will be a transformative event for attendees keen on exploring Nigeria’s dynamic business landscape.

Nigeria, being a land of boundless possibilities, beckons with its vibrant markets and enterprising spirit. At the conference, participants will unlock the secrets to tapping into this vast potential, learning firsthand how to navigate Nigeria’s dynamic business landscape with finesse and flair.

Prepare to elevate your business vision to new heights with innovative and groundbreaking strategies from keynote speakers such as Binta Max-Gbinije, The Chief Executive, BMG Seven Limited, Wole Adeniyi, The Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Bank, and Mitchell Elegbe, The Founder/Group CEO, Interswitch. The conference promises to inspire, enlighten, and empower attendees to dream big and achieve even bigger.

Beyond the insightful sessions, notable speakers, and thought-provoking discussions, the conference offers a unique opportunity to forge connections, build partnerships, and ignite growth. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or a budding startup, the networking opportunities at the conference are endless, paving the way for collaborations that could shape the future of your business.

In an exciting development for aspiring entrepreneurs, a grant of 5m naira will be awarded to a pitcher with a unique and viable business idea. From the clarity of their vision to the strength of their business model, every aspect of their pitch will be scrutinized and evaluated with precision by our notable Judges, Mr Paul Onwuanibe, Mrs Hansatu Adegbite and Dr Ayo Adegboye.

Other notable speakers are Patrick Nwakogo, Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, Ejiro Gray, Dr Tony Okpanachi, Chantelle Abdul, Yemi Keri, John Uwajumogu, Ibrahim Salau, Dr George Uduku, Chidi Uwuchukwu, Yann Gilbert and Toyin Bashir.

This event is in partnership with AA Foundation and supported by NBCC. Other sponsors include UnoTelos, Stanbic, EnvAccord, GE Healthcare, Arravo, Josien, Landmark, and Guinness.

Join us at the forefront of Nigeria’s business revolution and be part of a movement shaping the future of Africa’s largest economy. Reserve your spot at the Doing Business in Nigeria Conference 2024 today by registering at https://doingbusinessinnigeriaconference.net/registeration/#

For information on partnership and sponsorship, please reach out to The DBNC Team via [email protected] or Annastecia Mafua on 09049313488