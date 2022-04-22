Seesaw Protocol (SSW) chasing the $1 mark as ApeCoin (APE) and Uniswap (UNI) attempt a comeback.

Seasaw protocol (SSW) is ready to hit massive investment returns like ApeCoin and Uniswap.

February 2011, Bitcoin (BTC), got to the $1 mark, nearly 11 years later the coin had reached over $40,000 in value. This is definitely something no one would have thought of at that time. Clearly, the cryptocurrency industry is where it is today because of BTC’s Influence in the market, it’s been superb.

The world’s movement can be described as swift and very fast! When you put into consideration how the last three years have gone by like a whirlwind, especially if you’re in the digital space.

Even though Uniswap is just barely 3 years old after being launched in 2018 and ApeCoin (APE) is just under a month old, we can see that both cryptos are seated comfortably in the top 50 cryptocurrencies according to market cap. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) on the other hand is just days old and looks like it’s about to outshine the rest of them. This is basically a result of its successful presale.

Let’s see how these coins have fared!

Seesaw Protocol (SSW)

We’ve already established that if this coin, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) should continue with its current course, then the sky is its limit if it has any! Rising over 8000 all through its presale with a massive 100% surge in 24 hours of its launch, Seesaw Protocol (SSW) has clearly paved a path to success for itself. It’s currently at $0.44.

Having been listed on both CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap in just under 4 days goes on to show just how impressive the community is and how much serious they are at making sure the coin soars.

One of the major reasons for their success is their ability to act as a bridge between blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Ethereum (ETH), and Polygon (MATIC). This means, their users can select their blockchain of choice when carrying out a transaction with speed and cost taken into consideration.

ApeCoin (APE)

Rising fast at 9.1% in just under 7 days means ApeCoin (APE) is among the top earners in the top 50 cryptocurrencies available. This, of course, shows how impressive its growth has been since its emergence in the market.

It could be recalled that ApeCoin did a 3000+ % rise on the day of its launch and suchwas a great day for the crypto market. Currently, ApeCoin (APE) is trading at $15.84 after it had reached an all-time high of $17.17 just under a month ago while it was trying to settle in price.

ApeCoin (APE) is currently scheduled to be used as a blockchain-based game’s currency. Although the game which is being developed by Yuga Labs is yet to be released, the potential of this coin doing wonders is second to none. The fact that it is being Influenced by the creators of the NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club is a big plus.

Uniswap (UNI)

Leading the charge as the boss of Decentralized token exchange, Uniswap (UNI) is completely on top of the game. Currently rebounding at a 4.2% rise after it had seen a massive 14.2% drop in under 14 days, the coin is said to be on course for more success. Uniswap (UNI) currently has a market cap of over 6 billion dollars.

The coin is currently trading at $9.2 at the time this article was written. There’s currently a prediction made by Libertex claiming that Uniswap will attain over $60 in value by 2023. This is a view that’s shared by many experts as well and they have few reasons to be wrong.