Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Surges 100% – Some Specialists Say Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Successor

If you invested any kind of substantial amount and held Solana (SOL) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) about this time last year, you may be set for life by now. In 2021, both tokens rose by more than 10,000%. In layman’s terms, that means a $1000 investment would have resulted in a $100,000 profit. Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a thrilling new DeFi coin that has recently debuted on a few prominent decentralised exchanges.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Enjoys a Successful First Week

The Seesaw Protocol (SSW) presale was a huge success. The token’s value increased by 4000% from its initial price of $0.005 to $0.22. Some of the first investors have experienced a massive increase in the value of their cryptocurrency assets.

The coin is now available for short and long term trade after being listed on decentralised exchanges. Ethereum (ETH) and Filecoin (FIL) are two more cryptocurrencies that had spectacular presales and have now gone on to become 2 of the top 50 cryptocurrencies. Since launching, SSW has increased by another 100%. In other words, it has already doubled. For some, this would be enough to sell. However, there are many reasons to believe that Seesaw Protocol is one to HODL.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) is a completely decentralised multi-chain DeFi platform with big aspirations to shake up the cryptocurrency market in both the short and long term. With SSW, you will be able to connect to the BNB chain and bridge between the Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) networks, allowing you to conduct transactions on the most efficient blockchain.

Solana (SOL)

Solana’s (SOL) price surged by approximately 10,000% in 2021, owing primarily to its reputation as the number one “Ethereum killer”. The smart contract platform is similar to its competitors in many ways, but it is significantly more efficient in terms of speed and cost, making it popular among traders and developers.

Solana’s NFT marketplace, Solanart, is growing in popularity, thanks in part to Solana’s (SOL) low fees. Solana NFTs are currently available for testing on Opensea, the major NFT marketplace. Solana (SOL) continues to support hundreds of transactions per second despite recent performance issues. Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, can only process about 13 transactions per second.

Solana’s (SOL) network is designed for the mass market, with a reported capability of 50,000 transactions per second and pricing as low as a fraction of a cent. With the NFT market predicted to reach billions of dollars, Solana (SOL) might become the industry’s go-to network, establishing itself as the number one smart contract platform.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a Dogecoin-inspired meme-coin project, has announced the birth of its own metaverse. The initiative, named “Shib: The Metaverse,” could supply over 100,000 plots of land, each of which would be distributed at a different time and for a different price.

The Shiba Inu team didn’t go into detail about the income mechanism for these plots. However, it has been said that investors will be able to generate passive income, amass in-game resources, and gain incentives.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the most popular tokens in 2021. If you had traded at the correct time, you could have increased your wealth by a whopping 74 million per cent. This demonstrates that with cryptocurrency, even the tiniest investment can make you wealthy.

If you lost out on the returns of Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) last year, you won’t want to lose out on Seesaw Protocol’s prospective profits (SSW). The DeFi project has all the ingredients to be one of the most exciting investments you could make this year, with an ever-increasing price as well as $1 million in liquidity.

