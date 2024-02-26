Press Statement Regarding Fire Incident at Our Macarthy Annex

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) confirms a fire incident occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. today on the 7th floor of its office building located at Macarthy Street, Lagos Island. We are grateful to the men of the Nigerian Fire Service for their swift response in containing the fire.

We are pleased to report that all FCMB employees have been evacuated safely, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contact:

Diran Olojo

Group Head, Corporate Affairs

First City Monument Bank