Onaifo Prosper Uwa’s Homeclass group helping Nigerians find work opportunities in the diaspora

Onaifo Prosper Uwa, a fast-growing entrepreneur from Nigeria, is dedicated to assisting his fellow countrymen in finding work and life opportunities abroad. He recognizes the difficulties that many of his friends and family members face in Nigeria and firmly believes that better opportunities are available in other countries through education, work placement, cultural exchange programs, and second citizenship. That is why he established HomeClass and a travel subsidiary, UflyRight, to aid Africans in navigating the complex process of finding opportunities in the diaspora.

HomeClass started in 2018 as a training company offering core courses in IELTS, British Computer Society exam preparations, French language training, sign language training, and connecting parents with home tutors for their kids. HomeClass quickly expanded to different parts of the country using a diversification business model that caters to its different niche services. For example, HomeClass discovered the challenges in the IELTS training business and decided to launch its own official training platform known as Brains of Queens (BOQ).

The BOQ is a development that is still ongoing because of its beauty and blended approach to learning. On the BOQ, you will be able to find professional coaches, mentors, and a platform for all kinds of digital product creators. BOQ will be fully launched in the first quarter of 2024.

Other areas in which HomeClass is currently making a huge mark includes helping healthcare professionals find care jobs in the United Kingdom, supporting people with technical skills in finding work in Poland, facilitating relocation to Canada, and helping entrepreneurs hold residency status in Europe through business formation.

As Napoleon Hill famously said, “strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.” HomeClass’s journey to the top was not without its challenges. Operating in an industry that experiences a steady proliferation of swindlers, HomeClass is building a brand that stands out and employs qualified professionals within its management hierarchy. Building customer trust and loyalty is one of the ways to continually stay relevant in their line of business. Having suffered a huge conspiracy and blackmail, like most growing organizations, the company has learned better ways of conducting its business and the need to move from a brick-and-mortar model to digitizing most of its business operations which gives faster results now appreciated by its numerous customers.

Today, many highly placed societal personalities have done business with HomeClass and have spoken highly of their experiences. For example, Mr. Charles Onyema, a renowned business tycoon, recently utilized HomeClass’s relocation services when he moved to a new city. He was impressed with the level of professionalism displayed by HomeClass’s team and how they made the relocation process seamless.

HomeClass CEO, Onaifo Prosper Uwa, is continually innovating and pushing his team to break new horizons. Recently, they launched a real estate tech platform called DevClub360 and a same-day service platform that instantly connects you with skilled taskers across Lagos called HomeClass WorkRabbit.

The HomeClass CEO continually preaches to their diaspora clients to come back to Nigeria to invest their expertise and resources. Looking to the future, HomeClass will be giving back to society by building care homes for the elderly, schools for free education in rural areas, and aligning its businesses with certain SDG goals.