Nigerian gospel artiste Ayo Vincent and the story behind her latest project SUPERNATURAL the EP and video Your Grace ft Great ManTakit

Renowned Nigerian gospel artiste, worship leader, songwriter, and music director, Ayo Vincent, just released her highly anticipated extended play (EP) titled “Supernatural on June 30th, 2023.” This six-track project showcases Ayo Vincent’s remarkable talent and marks her official entry into the flourishing Afro-gospel scene, fusing traditional praise-worship with the globally acclaimed afro-beats sound, featuring three previously released tracks, the prophetic declaration ‘Supernatural’, the melodious worship song ‘Naraekele’ and the upbeat afro praise anthem ‘Aterere,’ which both topped the trending gospel songs charts on Audiomack, “Supernatural” EP presents three new captivating tracks.

“Supernatural” EP, is a musical masterpiece that delivers a powerful message of the Gospel through various genres, including Afro-gospel. Ayo Vincent draws her inspiration from the Gospel of God’s grace, highlighting that grace not only saved us but continues to sustain us.

In addition to the “Supernatural” EP, Ayo Vincent worked diligently on a new music video for the track ‘Your Grace,’ featuring Greatman Takit. The video, directed by Akin Alabi, unveiled alongside the EP on June 30th.

Ayodele Enitan Vincent (born 18 February 1980) to Rev. Sunmbo Quashie and Mrs. Felicia, Bajulaiye, also known by her stage name Ayo Vincent, is a Nigerian gospel artiste, worship leader, songwriter, music director and Author. Her Father, a native of Lagos State and her mother from Delta(then Bendel) state both in Nigeria. She and her six siblings grew up in Ojuelegba, Lagos State in Nigeria. She started her musical journey at the age of 8 as part of her school choir, accepted Jesus as Lord over her life at age twelve (12) and was very active in the protestant fellowship Choir in her Secondary school; Queens College Yaba,Lagos, often taking solos.

She is a graduate of the Lagos State University, (B.Sc. Economics). During her university days, she actively participated in the Believers Love world Campus Fellowship as a Music Director and also was member of the music band Graces Vibez that performed at various organizational and private ceremonial events. She professionally started her music career under Inner Fire Entertainment in 1999 and as a backup singer for various other artist at the time. Shortly, she joined the Christ Embassy Choir where she then assumed the post of the Zonal Music Director of Christ Embassy Lagos zone 5 for a duration of 4 years, while also continually developing her musical career as an Independent artist. In 2012, Ayo Vincent released her debut album titled I Am Yours, and since she has increasingly gained local and international popularity through her songs and music videos.

Since joining the Christ Embassy Choir, Ayo has been actively involved in the Music Ministry of Christ Embassy, and has performed at Christ Embassy events in several programs around the world both as an artist and leader of one of the church’s zonal musical group coordinators including in United Kingdom, Europe, South Africa and several West African countries.

She met her husband, Hilary Vincent at Christ Embassy church during her time with the church choir at Christ Embassy where they were both choristers. They married in June 25th 2005 and the couple have four children.

Her debut album I Am Yours was released in November 2012 featuring popular gospel artists such Joe Praize, Happy Daniel etc. She also has two singles produced by and one of which features Don Jazzy the Mavin Record boss. She further went on to release many other singles such “You Are Great” released in 2012, “Serve the Lord” featuring Don Jazzy in 2014, “Your Presence is Here” released in 2019 and many others. She has shared the stage and headlined concerts such as RockFest 2.0, Christmas with Sinach and Friends, LIMAA, L.F.M.A in Johannesburg e.t.c. alongside Gospel artists like Todd Dulaney, Sinach, LeCrae, Onyeka Onwenu, Nathaniel Bassey, Ada Ehi, Mercy Chinwo and many others.

Her hit single, “YOU ARE GREAT” in 2014 won her two awards; a crystal award and an AGMA UK (African gospel Music Award which has over a million views on YouTube.

One of Ayo’s single Your Presence is Here, released in 2019 became an anthem to many worshippers around world and won her the LIMA award for best Song in 2019.

Her song Onyemmeri ft Happy Daniel claimed the no.1 spot on iTunes in Uganda not only in the gospel category but across all genres in May.

Ayo whose goal and passion is to reach out to people all over the world with the love and gospel of Jesus Christ, is also a published author.

She published her first book Starting Over in 2020 and her second, a children’s book titled Dear Heavenly Father which was launched in February 2022 and, made it to the top 100 bestselling list of Christian children’s books on amazon kindle.