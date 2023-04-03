Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu: visionary professional, strategic thinker, contributing to Africa economy growth through Woodhall Capital

Mrs. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, Founder and CEO of Woodhall Capital Limited and Woodhall Capital Foundation, is a model of diligence, professionalism, and integrity. A woman who is not only living her life with meaning, but her accomplishments through the support from her family have inspired many women to pursue their dreams.

With her background in investment banking, which she began 25 years ago in London before relocating to Nigeria, Hunponu-Wusu, within six years of relocating to Nigeria established Woodhall Capital Limited, a Financial Advisory Firm specialising in raising International Funding for Government Agencies, Large Corporations, Financial Institutions, and Sovereigns. In 2014, Woodhall Capital was founded and over the last 9 years, it has raised over 3 billion dollars into the African space.

Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu discusses the impact and contributions of women in nation building and business growth strategies of Woodhall Capital Ltd over the years in this special interview. Excerpts:

Can you share some of the successes recorded so far?

What exactly is the definition of success? It varies depending on the individual. My definition of success is striking a balance between family and professional inspirations. Spending quality time with my family whilst also growing a sustainable institution for the future is what defines success for me. Our greatest accomplishment has been the Firm’s International expansion with various offices around the world, with our headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. We currently also have offices in London and Dubai. It’s a big testimony that we believe in Africa and as I always say, No one can tell the African Story better than an African.

How would you rate the role of women in leadership?

Many Women are doing extremely well. We may not be as outspoken or project our accomplishments as well as we should, and even in granting this interview, I was not entirely comfortable or at ease because it is not my natural inclinations to speak to the press. I’ve had to unlearn a lot in the last few months, as I have always believed that one should accomplish things quietly, I come from the generation that believes that Empty Barrels make the most noise, so it’s not rare to find Many women achieving quietly. I have learnt nevertheless that we owe the next generation a narrative that is authentically African , it is a selfless act on my part to share my journey as to ensure that the next generation of women understand that you can establish a global financial institution in London, Lagos, or anywhere in the world. And my accomplishments do not have to be identical to yours. Simply choose your career path and know that it is possible for you to succeed.

How do you deal with business challenges as a woman?

I believe that juggling home and career is the most difficult challenge for someone like me. I had to rush into Lagos for this interview and other engagements and then head home to spend the Easter holidays with my family. You need a good support network, and fortunately, I have a very supportive husband and a good family network who are willing to fill in when my husband and I are unavailable. If many women have that support network to do these things, it will help them to have a successful career. And sometimes, if you don’t have a supportive environment to do all of these things, it can be limiting, which can tug at your heartstrings as a mother. However, it is quite possible to draw in different resources to juggle on what we do, which is what we are attempting to do.

Do you think women’s political participation is encouraging?

As I previously stated, women must unlearn some of the things that prevent them from participating in the forefront of Business and indeed the political space, which sometimes requires proven track records. And to prove it your track record must be visibly showcased and established political structures must know about it and testify on the value you bring to the table. After a few years of support, you should be able to make a case to stakeholders to build your own platform within that structure, as well as have people testify for you and take those daring steps to be the trailblazer. With tenacity and bravery, it’s very possible.

Do you have any plans to venture into politics in the near future?

Certainly not! I believe this is because I am a private sector disruptor by nature. To be able to prove a concept, the private sector is still the place to be. Occasionally, the private sector will demonstrate a concept before the public sector will adopt it. For people like me, the private sector is where we conceive, create, engage, and discuss how to change the narrative with stakeholders. So, I believe that the private sector is a good fit for me right now.

How do you balance home, work, and other social obligations while maintaining a successful career?

It’s quite a bit. But I enjoy what I do. It’s not a bother to me. This year, I’ve visited five continents. And I’ve been to three different countries in the last two weeks. It’s fast-paced, but I enjoy it. So, because I enjoy it, I eagerly anticipate the next engagement, the next solutions that we will offer to our Global clients. I enjoy seeing my two daughters watching me demonstrate that women can be anything they set their minds to. I gave a “International Women’s Day Talk” at my daughter’s school, and seeing her as a nine year-old girl, watching me give the speech, with pride in her eyes, was priceless. And I believe this is one of the things that keeps me going. They are a part of the journey, they travel with me to business conferences during the holidays and I try to include everyone in my life in the vision and make sure they are engaged as a part of the journey.

In terms of portfolio expansion, what are your projections for 2023?

In terms of projections, we are attempting to acquire a few licenses in Europe and are currently collaborating with a few agencies on that front. All we want to do is expand trade into Africa by highlighting some of Africa’s incredible resources. And we need financial instruments to effect that, so that we can dictate better trade and financial terms. Furthermore, we need African firms with offices in the jurisdictions where trades are originated. We are working to obtain some of these licenses, which will aid in the expansion of trade between Africa and the rest of the world.