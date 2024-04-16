Market Access Africa 2024: Pioneering Agricultural Innovation and Global Market Integration

The African Agri Council announces its event, Market Access Africa 2024, set to take place on 25 – 26 June, 2024, at the Landmark Centre, Lagos, Nigeria. The conference aims to connect buyers, sellers, innovators, and policymakers within the agrifood sector, focusing on technological advancements and market opportunities to improve Africa’s agricultural productivity and global trade presence. The event is in line with Africa’s goals under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to establish a unified market for goods and services, leading to an increase in trade within Africa and providing access to a broader market across the continent

Amidst a backdrop of increasing global food demand and the urgent need for sustainable agricultural practices, MAA 2024 addresses critical challenges and opportunities within Africa’s agrifood sector. Recent insights highlight the transformative potential of digital agriculture technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), precision agriculture, and biotech innovations, in revolutionizing farming practices. However, barriers to technology adoption and market access continue, underscoring the event’s significance in facilitating dialogue, collaboration, and action towards overcoming these obstacles.

The first day of MAA 2024 is dedicated to “Supercharging African Agriculture – Increasing Productivity and Profitability,”. The sessions will focus on enhancing the efficiency and economic gains within the continent’s agricultural sector. There will be a strong emphasis on leveraging technological innovations, sustainable practices, and strategic market access to drive improvements in agricultural productivity and profitability across Africa.

Further, a spotlight on “Tapping into the Export Market of Processed Cocoa, Palm Oil, Rice, Cassava, Ginger, and Cashew” will unveil critical insights on global market trends, quality standards, and regulatory challenges. This dialogue aims to equip producers with the knowledge and tools to expand their reach and meet the increasing international demand for these valuable commodities.

Day two focuses on leveraging opportunities to overcome long-standing challenges in the agriculture sector. Discussions will revolve around enhancing food security through efficient commodity exchanges, which can mitigate the effects of import restrictions, high transportation costs, and the lack of standardized quality policies. Additionally, the event will explore strategies to connect smallholder and medium-scale farmers with new markets, emphasizing the path to commercial farming and export- oriented agro-processing.

Market Access Africa 2024 promises to be a gathering of minds and ideas, driving forward the agenda for a more productive, sustainable, and market-integrated African agrifood sector. As we look to the future, the event represents a crucial step towards realizing the vast potential of African agriculture, not just as a means of food security but as a driving force for economic growth and global market participation.

For more information, registration details, and updates, please visit access-africa.com

Contact:

Reinhard Lotz

Marketing Director

[email protected]