Infinix to launch yet another premium smartphone on October 6

Top premium smartphone brand, Infinix is set to launch its latest device, Zero ULTRA. The device is an addition to its zero series namely: Zero X, Zero 5G.

ZERO Series smartphones provide a powerful smartphone experience, each with their own unique and varying features.

The ZERO ULTRA raises the bar yet again, giving users access to features that rival high-end, more expensive competitor brands.

The phone will be launched on Thursday, October 6 2022 at Legend hotel, Airport Road, Lagos.

Aside from its ability to take images in 200MP mode, another key feature of the ZERO ULTRA is that, it has one of the fastest charging systems in the market, with the battery going from 1% to 100% in less than 15 minutes.

The Zero Ultra is targeted at tech bros, innovative technologies lovers, trendsetters who are very active on social media- Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and love sharing photos and making videos.

Infinix which prides itself as one constantly evolving in technology and current trends will also be launching a limited NFT platform artwork which will be distributed for free.

Celebrities like Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo, Liquorose and Maria Chike are expected at the launch event.

To be updated about the launch of the Zero ULTRA and other exciting updates from infinix, follow and engage with them on their social media pages

• Instagram: @infinixnigeria

• Twitter: @Infinixnigeria

• Facebook: @InfinixMobile