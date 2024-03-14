Infinix Introduces Cheetah X1 Chip, Ushering in a New Era of Power Efficiency for All-Round FastCharge 2.0

Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, is excited to announce the launch of its first self-developed power management Cheetah X1 chip. This innovative chip will be the foundation for the new All-Round FastCharge 2.0 in its upcoming NOTE 40 Series of smartphones.

The Infinix NOTE range features innovative All-Round FastCharge technology, catering to the needs of modern Gen Z and Millennial users. This technology addresses concerns about low battery life and power availability in various usage scenarios, including social media consumption, outdoor activities, and extended gaming sessions.

“At Infinix, customer feedback is at the core of our innovation process. With each new generation of our mobile phones, we strive to incorporate this feedback to deliver the best products to our tech-savvy consumers. That’s why we’ve taken the bold step to develop our own chip, elevating our All-Round FastCharge technology to new heights. This allows us to offer cutting-edge functionality in control protocol circuits, charging applications, and AI integrations, all while ensuring safety and reliability. Our commitment is to provide our customers with top-notch phones that excel in functionality and performance.” – Weiqi Nie, Product Director at Infinix.

A Highly Customized and Robust Power Management “Brain”

By combining three powerful modules into one compact chip, the Cheetah X1 is tailor-made to power the versatile All-Round FastCharge 2.0. All-round Support Module accommodates eight charging scenarios and consolidates functions by consolidating protocols and adjusting charge. These eight scenarios include up to 100W multi-speed wired charging, wireless charging, wired reverse charging, wireless reverse charging, bypass charging, AI charging protection for night charging , extreme-temp tech for -20°C, and multi-protocol charging. This integration ensures consistent performance across demanding use cases.

High-precision Power Monitor Module detects current and voltage in real-time and adjusts charging volume to ensure a balance between charging efficiency and temperature control, so as to protect the battery life and maintain the phone’s health. Safety Module integrates 63 protection measures to cover nearly all potential unsafe charging scenarios. These protections are automatically activated through the chip’s monitoring and recognition ability and relay information to other protocols in the phone, which can then be used to alert the user, enhancing user convenience.

Thanks to the self-developed chip, the All-Round FastCharge 2.0 can deliver optimized charging efficiency management by serving as a central information hub. As current flows through the phone, the Cheetah X1 chip eliminates the need for translation processes, and intelligent algorithms assess which components require power and efficiently distribute it, akin to the technology’s brain. This streamlined process enables the smartphone to offer charging functions beyond standard modes.

A Product Design Where Innovation Meets Dedication

Infinix dedicated two years to researching global consumer insights for the development of the Cheetah X1 chip. They assembled a specialized team to leverage advanced packaging technology and comprehensive functional integration, resulting in a customized power management chip that stands as the most feature-rich in the market.

Adopting wafer-level packaging technology, Infinix significantly reduced the chip size to become one of the smallest devices available. This technology shortens signal transmission paths and minimizes electrical signal delays, enhancing electrical performance, particularly in high-speed data transmission and high-frequency applications. Consequently, the chip’s processing efficiency per unit has increased by an impressive 204%. This advancement enables charging experiences across a wide range of scenarios, meeting diverse user needs and allows the phone to offload excess weight while remaining powerful, portable and comfortable to carry.

