Focus Africa Series Launch and Awards holds 25th March

Focus Africa Series, one of Africa’s top leadership, business and entrepreneurship platform, is set to launch the second edition of its magazine “Focus Africa Magazine” at a premium award event scheduled to hold on the 25th of March 2021 at Nicon Luxury Hotel, in Abuja.

The theme is ‘Africa’s Transformational Journey’. The keynote address will be delivered by Ben Francis Kaifala, the anti-corruption head of, Republic of Sierra Leone.

The event is set to be attended by His Royal Highness Yahaya Abubakar CFR, Etsu Nupe, chairman Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Vice President, Republic of Sierra Leone, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, and Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello who is the chairman of the occasion.

Others are Dame Pauline Tallen OFR, minister of Women Affairs, Uchechukwu Sampson Ogar, minister of State for Mines & Steel Development and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate minority leader. The list of dignitaries attending is long indeed.

The Focus Africa Series was established with a vision to not only encourage dedicated entrepreneurs thriving in several industries but also to celebrate leaders with milestone achievements.

These spectacular industry leaders have continued to raise the bar through their dedication; passion and resilience to build companies that have contributed to the growth of the economy and provided employment for budding entrepreneurs.

They have continued to prove to the world that excellence and innovation is the foundation on which the future of Africa is built and indeed, the continent is well on its way to creating phenomenal products.

The event is also set to award and recognise prestigious individuals for their remarkable contributions to the growth of their community, country and Africa at large.

One of the award recipients from Nigeria Goni Zakari have in the last five years fed 1,000 almajiris in North-Eastern Nigeria every day consistently, on an individual capacity he has continued to lead a fight against hunger in many other parts of the country and these are done behind the camera, the other interesting story from Sierra Leone where Billy Harry T Sesay, the founder and executive director of Job Link Sierra Leone.

The company, established in 2016 was borne out of the desire to help identify the issues affecting the youths in terms of accessing jobs by creating linkages, networking through information sharing regarding job postings, CV and cover letters. The platform has currently helped to build the human capital in Sierra Leone and contributed to closing the unemployment gap within the country and impacted several lives.

“The true value of a man and his relevance to humanity is not measured by his affluence, but how much of himself he has given, or is prepared to give to make life better for others,” says Sucex Bright, host of Future Africa Series.

One of our core focuses at Focus Africa Magazine has been to build a platform where like-minded brands and entrepreneurs can effectively connect, learn and inspire themselves to create groundbreaking solutions, thereby strengthening the business value ecosystem.

Alongside the presentation of the awards, the Focus Africa Series will be launched with a report to be published on 25th March 2021, and discussions will be centred on the theme – “Africa’s Transformational Journey”.

The series will spotlight forward thinkers and brands that are changing the narratives in Leadership & Governance, Business, Politics, Agriculture, Sports, Oil & Gas, Education, Community Development, Legal profession, ICT, Manufacturing, Health, Engineering, Transport & Maritime, Real-Estate, Religion, Society and more.

According to Comrade Jibril Abdullahi Muregi the local organising chairman for this event, with the launch of this series, we are targeting about 50 million viewers in about 25 Countries by the 3rd quarter of 2021, for industry players who are raising the bar in the continent. The interviews will be held on different media platforms especially online and YouTube channels every weekend and is expected to begin airing on national television by May. The print will also be available as well.

Other attendees are Vuyisa Qabaka Hybr group partner and director for Southern Africa, Calistus Okafor, deputy national chairman Zenith Labour Party, Chukwuma, Nwanze executive director Credit Direct Ltd, and Ufot Ebong SSA to Government of Akwa Ibom State on Due Process & Technical Duties.

An extensive award nomination and the guest list is available on our website. www.aylesafrica.com.

For additional information and further enquiries, please contact +2347014757441 or send an email to info@aylesafrica.com.