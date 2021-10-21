FBS Broker Gains Popularity in Nigeria with Special Services

Contemporary circumstances, the rise of the Internet, and globalization have opened up many companies providing brokerage services. In that connection, today’s market is highly competitive, and choosing a potential broker becomes quite difficult.

In this article, we will delve into FBS, one of the most reliable options on the market.

Who is FBS?

FBS is an international online broker regulated by IFSC, CySEC, ASIC, and FSCA. The broker has been gaining the trust of more than 17 million traders since 2009. They are currently providing services in over 150 countries. Not to mention that the company has already received over 60 awards proving the quality of its services.

FBS services & features

FBS provides trading services for traders of any level: demo accounts and educational materials for newbies and different types of accounts with a wide range of assets for experienced traders.

The broker focuses on creating a high-quality environment for trading: they give access to web trading as well as for trading on their own mobile applications. Let us go through what they offer.

As for web trading, clients can manage trading accounts, download trading platforms, deposit and withdraw funds, and access different bonuses via FBS Personal Area. They also offer trading platforms: the MetaTrader 4 Desktop and the MetaTrader 5 Desktop.

For mobile trading, FBS gives access to mobile trading via MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. What is more, FBS has its products: FBS – Trading Broker, FBS Trader, and FBS CopyTrade.

• FBS – Trading Broker is a mobile app that provides access to managing the settings of users’ accounts, analyzing the statistics, and controlling finances.

• FBS Trader is an all-in-one trading platform that offers top trading instruments, real-time stats, detailed order information, and more.

• FBS CopyTrade is a social trading platform that allows its users to follow the strategies of the top traders’ strategies and invest in them.

A variety of trading options is supported by many valuable features:

• No commission for Standard, Micro, and Cent accounts;

• Lucrative bonuses such as a no deposit bonus, a 100% deposit bonus, a cashback option, and many more;

• Free educational materials in different formats;

• Fix Rate option for deposits in a national currency special for Nigerian clients: 1 USD will always be 400 NGN.

Together, this set of services and features reveals a rich environment for clients at any level of trading.

FBS & charity

In addition to the main activity, FBS holds its status as a socially responsible broker. Every year the company runs promotions for charity to support those in need. The concept is the following: FBS raises traders’ deposits and donates their commission to charity.

Thus, during 2018 and 2019 FBS hold the Ramadan promo and collected over $551 000 for local charities. Their Trade to Help promo for helping those who suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic raised over $434 000 in 2021. During the current year, FBS has already launched three promotions and collected over $214 000. Any FBS’s client can join their charity promotions and make their contribution.

Choosing a broker can be hard. As for FBS, this is indeed a reliable company with a variety of valuable features and promotions. By choosing them, you can be confident in the high quality and the best services.