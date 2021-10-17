BusinessDay partners with MTN to distribute digital content

BusinessDay, West Africa’s leader in business and financial reporting across print, online, and mobile has entered into a partnership agreement with Africa’s largest telecommunication network, MTN to distribute its content to millions of Nigerians that subscribe to the network.

Following this partnership, the over 70 million subscribers of MTN Nigeria can now access BusinessDay’s insightful stories and analysis via MTN’s platforms.

MTN’s subscribers will access BusinessDay’s daily Portable Document Format (PDF) via MTN Zigi Chatbot, available on multiple channels, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, the official MTN website, and myMTN App. The BusinessDay content now sits in the middle of other range of services offered by MTN, including account balance checks, airtime, data purchases, and answers to frequently asked questions.

With this partnership, BusinessDay is extending access to its content to millions of small and medium-scale business owners and managers that do not currently have access to the print version or the website. Using the Zigi chatbot they are already familiar with, millions of this group of people now have the opportunity to access information that will support their growth and businesses. Through this partnership, BusinessDay’s award-winning business and political economy stories are now available to MTN’s subscribers anywhere and wherever they are in Nigeria or beyond.

“As a premium quality business-focused media, BusinessDay has become an essential part of businesses of all categories, including the millions of SMEs and the big corporates,” says Ogho Okiti, managing director, BusinessDay.

“This partnership enables us to reach the unserved market, bringing accurate and relevant business intelligence that would help their enterprises to grow. When these businesses grow, the Nigerian economy will grow” Okiti added.

“We now live in a fast-paced digital age with new technological advancements driving the constantly changing landscape,” says Srinivas Rao, chief digital officer, MTN Nigeria.

“This is why at MTN, we are determined to lead digital transformation working with different partners in different sectors, which will provide easy-to-use connectivity solutions; improve customer experience and maintain the highest quality of service for everyone in our ecosystem.”