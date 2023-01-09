FastCash offers up to N200,000 in loans for school fees payment in five minutes

Without hassles, Nigerians can now meet emergency financial obligations, pay children’s school fees and rent by accessing FastCash loans of up to N200,000 (two hundred thousand Naira) in minutes. FastCash is a collateral-free, convenient, easy-to-access instant loan solution powered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

Getting a FastCash loan requires no collateral or paperwork. It is available and accessible to salaried and non-salaried customers of FCMB through its mobile app and USSD platform. It takes less than five minutes to complete the application process, and the loan is disbursed instantly. Beneficiaries can spread the loan repayment for up to three months.

So far, over 2.7 million loans have been disbursed via the FastCash platform since it was launched in 2018.

Mr Shamsideen Fashola, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, said, “we introduced FastCash as a collateral-free loan to give Nigerians with urgent and unexpected needs access to funds within minutes when it matters most. FastCash loans close the access to finance gap for many Nigerians, ensuring the well-being of their household”.

In addition to FastCash, FCMB offers Salary-Plus-Loan to salary account holders. It allows qualified customers to access short or medium-term funding before salary payment if they have to meet urgent needs.

First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, a purpose-beyond-profit corporation. The Bank is committed to COVID-19 recovery, income equality and poverty reduction by easing credit constraints to disadvantaged individuals and small businesses.