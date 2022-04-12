Evolving Beauty Trends: How Natures Gentle Touch innovates and provides support for women

As beauty trends evolve, brands redefine their value offerings to consumers and personalize expectations. These expectations are often influenced by consumer needs to transform reality by solving challenges through innovation. With a growing population of young women impacted by trends, the personal care and beauty sector has continued expanding.

Beyond trends, it is also vital that women can use beauty products that align with their personality for effectiveness: Recare Cosmetics LTD, owners, and manufacturers of Natures Gentle Touch, Nonstop, and Hairsavvy. A range of beauty care and hygiene products in Nigeria and South Africa. Natures Gentle Touch is an indigenous brand that has always catered to the beauty needs of African women. Since 1997, when it was launched into the market as Gentle Touch by Recare Limited, the brand has continuously supported the growth of women beyond beauty.

Now in its 25th year, Natures Gentle Touch continues to key into trends that drive the essentials for healthy hair growth and care, particularly for African women. Using a range of products providing solutions to challenges that might deter hair growth, the brand continues to show a good understanding, albeit the appreciation of natural hair using highly researched formulated ingredients specifically for African hair.

“Natures Gentle Touch relies on research to ensure our products meet the required standards for various women’s categories, and this is why we continue to create a wide product range for different hair types and challenges. We are proud to have been around over the years and embrace innovation to provide the product formulation for the beauty of women,” said Chijioke Anaele, General Manager, Recare Limited.

Considering hair and scalp problems such as Hair breakage, Dry Hair, Heat damage, dandruff, slow hair growth, and more, each of Natures Gentle Touch’s products is fine-tuned to provide solutions that improve the overall appearance of its users. The brand thus celebrates women of beauty by breaking barriers. To commemorate the recent Women’s month in March 2022, Natures Gentle Touch rededicated its support for women’s growth by celebrating the strides of role models who have set the pace for younger women to thrive by encouraging them to recognize and show appreciation. Additionally, Natures Gentle Touch offered a 10% discount for items purchased through their channels with an opportunity for Mothers to have a free hairdo to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“For us, beauty is more than what people see. It is also built-in character and willingness that other people can emulate. It makes a complete woman, and we imbibe that through our programs. We are poised to celebrate African women, which reflects our focus on their growth. Natures Gentle Touch is one brand that promotes women’s essence all year round,” Anaele added.

What sets African women apart is the approach to enhancing their natural beauty. Natures Gentle Touch’s range of products is signification to diversity in attending to various hair and scalp solutions. To foster expertise in hair styling and groom youngsters for a career in personal beauty, Recare Limited also established the Natures Gentle Touch Hair Institute, a hairstyling and beauty academy offering world-class training. The institute seeks to continue the tradition of creativity and style it has harnessed through the years. It provides beginner and short courses comprising modules in Hair Science, Salon Management, Hair & Scalp Treatment, Chemical Application Techniques, Client Relationship Management, Salon Marketing, Braiding & Fixing, Cutting & Styling Techniques, and Image Management. Through this, Natures Gentle Touch continues to prepare youngsters for efficiency in the sector and drive positive beauty tendencies for African women.