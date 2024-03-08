Creditville Commits to Gender Inclusivity Through Lady Flexy, Paving the Way for Female Entrepreneurs

Lagos, Nigeria — In a spirited celebration of International Women’s Day, Creditville, a leading financial institution, proudly reaffirms its commitment to gender inclusivity and empowerment through its loan product, Lady Flexy. This initiative stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to providing tailored financial solutions that cater specifically to the unique needs of women in our community.

The Lady Flexy Loan, a cornerstone in Creditville’s commitment to empowerment, is designed to uplift women at every stage of life. Offering flexible terms, competitive interest rates, and a seamless application process, this product aims to bridge financial gaps, enabling women to pursue diverse aspirations, including advancing their education, starting a business, or managing personal finances.

In a bold move to further champion female entrepreneurship, Creditville has taken a significant step by contributing one hundred thousand naira each to support two promising female entrepreneurs in their SME start-ups. This contribution is not just a financial investment but a commitment to nurturing and empowering women in business, fostering economic growth, and creating lasting impact within our community.

“International Women’s Day is a momentous occasion for us at Creditville as we reflect on the invaluable contributions of women to our society. The Lady Flexy Loan is a product designed with the understanding that women deserve financial solutions that align with their unique needs and aspirations,” said Rhoda Teriba, Chief Financial Officer at Creditville.

“At Creditville, we believe in going beyond words to make a tangible impact. Our support for these two female entrepreneurs is a significant step towards fostering gender inclusivity, driving economic empowerment, and paving the way for the success of women-led businesses. Inclusion is not just a value we uphold; it is the very foundation upon which we build a more equitable and empowered future for all,” she added.

Creditville remains steadfast in its commitment to being at the forefront of financial inclusion and empowerment, ensuring that women have the resources and support needed to achieve their financial goals. As the company continues to shape the financial landscape, the Lady Flexy Loan remains a beacon of empowerment, symbolizing Creditville’s dedication to creating positive change within our community.

About Creditville

Creditville is a reputable financial institution committed to delivering innovative and accessible financial solutions in areas such as leases, loans, and investments. With a steadfast focus on inclusivity and empowerment, Creditville continues to shape the financial landscape, creating a positive impact on the lives of individuals and businesses.