COVID-19: Mantrac donates medical equipment, PPE to NCDC & States

Mantrac Nigeria Limited, the sole authorized dealer for Caterpillar products and services in Nigeria, recently coordinated a number of nationwide events to support in the fight against Covid-19. Various essential medical items were donated to the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC and various State governments, who in turn commended the management of Mantrac Nigeria Ltd for the initiative. In a statement by the Head of Prevention Programmes and Knowledge Management Department of NCDC, Dr Chinwe Ochu “The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), remains committed to working under the supervision of our parent Ministry, the Federal Ministry of Health, and in collaboration with other Government Institutions, the Corporate Community and partners through the PTF, to scale up Nigeria’s response to COVID-19.”

In Lagos, a brief handover ceremony was held at the NCDC office in Yaba, with the Deputy Director, Head of Unit NCDC Lagos, Mrs. Olajumoke Babatunde and other NCDC officials in attendance. The committee thanked Mantrac Nigeria for contributing to the national medical supplies, in response to the fight against the Pandemic. In his remarks, the Managing Director Mantrac Nigeria, Mr. Ragab Ahmed said that his organization is committed to contributing its quota to the fight against Covd-19, which has disrupted the way we live and do business. He presented various Medical Items including Surgical Masks, Protective Gears, Swab Sticks, N95 Respirators, Patient Monitor, Sanitizers, Viral Testing Media, Examination Gloves, Face Shields and Nebulizing Machines. Mr. Ragab stated that following the Lagos presentation several others would hold across different states including Kano, FCT Abuja, Delta, and Rivers State.

At the regional presentation in Kano, the Governor, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje in company of his Deputy, Dr Nasir Yusuf Gwauna, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, Commissioners, including Health Commissioner, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, received the Mantrac team and the Medical Materials presented by the Regional Manager North, Mr. Alex Nwoko . Governor Ganduje expressed appreciation that Kano was chosen as one of the states to receive these medical materials. He said, “This is very encouraging especially considering that the items are not common. We are happy to receive not just the testing kits but also the protective materials for our frontline health workers and journalists”.

The special assistant to the FCT Minister, Dr Chuwandu Mba, received the Medical materials donated to the FCT Abuja. In Asaba, Delta State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Mantrac Nigeria Regional Manager East, Kenneth Obiefuna made the presentations. In his words “our donation is our support to the governments and people of Nigeria towards curbing the raging coronavirus pandemic; and as a responsible corporate organization, we deem it fit to contribute to the well-being of our publics, especially in these challenging times”.

Finally, Dr Chinwe Ochu of NCDC, advised the general public saying “We know that so far, the risk of spread of the virus is higher when people gather, especially if they do not take precautionary measures. Therefore, we urge businesses, religious gatherings and other public settings to adhere to the guidance provided. We have seen how gatherings at churches, mosques, restaurants and bars led to an increase in cases in other countries. This is something we can avoid but requires personal and collective responsibility”.

Mantrac Nigeria is part of the Mantrac Group who is the Caterpillar official dealer in nine countries including Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Iraq and in parts of Russia. Unatrac is our sister company who serves our offshore customers through a representative office in the United Kingdom. Mantrac Nigeria employs over 500 highly qualified and well trained engineers and professionals operating through a network of branches in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Warri, Enugu, Benin, Victoria Island and Ibadan, thereby ensuring greater accessibility, prompt and professional customers’ needs and expectations.

Mantrac Nigeria Limited has represented Caterpillar for over 70 years. It supplies and supports machines for wide range and varied applications in infrastructural, agricultural and mining development sectors and a complete range of Forklift Trucks for material handing in the industries.