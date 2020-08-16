Covid-19: UAE donates 7.5 tons of medical supplies to Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday handed over 7.5 tons of medical supplies to the government of Nigeria to support the country’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the UAE Embassy in Abuja, the donation is an initiative of the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to support Nigeria’s fight against the virus.

The consignment arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Saturday and the shipment of over 7.5 tons of medical aid consists of thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), the statement said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Al Taffaq, who was represented by the Deputy Ambassador, Khalifa Al Mehrizi, emphasised the UAE’s continuous support to Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“The UAE believes that concerted efforts across board is key to effectively mitigating the socio-economic effect of the pandemic, hence the donation of this aid to boost the provision of adequate healthcare response in the management of the pandemic,” he said.

“I express my profound gratitude to the Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the donation of these supplies which is part of a series of humanitarian response operations by the UAE to support friendly countries in the fight against COVID-19.The UAE Embassy has executed several humanitarian projects during this health crisis and we will continue to collaborate with Nigeria to effectively fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The UAE strongly commends the unrelenting efforts and excellent work of the Nigerian Government in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic; we also salute all Nigerian frontline workers doctors, nurses, educators and the media who are working tirelessly to overcome this pandemic,” he further said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Nigerian government, the Director of Drugs and Vaccine Development, Federal Ministry of Health, Olubukola Ajayi, appreciated the donation, adding that the Federal Government welcomes all the support it can get in the eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thank the UAE for providing Nigeria with the much needed medical support to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ajayi said.

“The whole world is in need of medical aid to support the existing resources of individual countries; this shipment will boost the supply of medical equipment that will help manage the pandemic.”