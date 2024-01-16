CFG Africa announces strategic alliance with Maynard Partners and Concreed Capital

In response to the dynamic economic landscape and ever-changing market conditions, CFG Africa is pleased to announce a transformative partnership with Maynard Partners and Concreed Capital. This strategic alliance marks a significant step in CFG Africa’s commitment to emerge as a dominant player in the financial services industry, while embracing change as a catalyst for success.

Maynard Partners and Concreed Capital bring their unique strengths and competitive advantages in investment management, trading & brokerage, and advisory to join the CFG Africa Family. This collaboration forms a one-stop shop of originators, uniting multi-asset expertise to drive value creation. The alliance leverages the collective expertise of both entities, establishing distinct pillars, including Asset Management, Corporate Finance and Transaction Advisory, Global Markets, and Brokerage. The core values and principles that have defined Concreed Capital and Maynard Partners will continue to be the bedrock of the CFG Africa ethos.

As part of this partnership, Concreed Capital Limited will take on a new brand identity CFG Asset Management Limited, building on Concreed Capital’s legacy. This business will continue to focus on optimizing and growing assets under management through strategic investment management, financial planning, and wealth transfer structures while Maynard Partners Limited becomes CFG Maynard Limited focusing on adopting a multi-asset posture with global market access in addition to strong brokerage capabilities.

CFG Africa’s governance structure has evolved with the reconstitution of the board of directors. Mr. Olatunji Mayaki chairs the board, and members include Obinna Ihedioha as an independent Non-Executive Director, with Bolaji Adekunle and Temitayo Sogbola serving as Non-executive Directors.

Babajide Lawani and Adekunle Adeoba are positioned as Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director respectively, overseeing daily management affairs. Further strategic additions at the executive and management levels are expected. Akindele Ogundepo heads Origination and Advisory while Adedoyin Samo heads Corporate Services and Business Support.

Visit www.cfgafrica.com or contact [email protected] for more enquiries.