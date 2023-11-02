Celebrating Meat: Burning Ram, Nigeria’s premier meat and grill festival, curates “Flavours of Enjoyment”

Zikoko, a leading digital media platform in Nigeria, announces the launch of Burning Ram, a meat festival that will showcase the best suya, kilishi, asun, balangu, burgers, and culinary takes on common Nigerian meat snacks. The event is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2023 at La Madison Place, Lekki, Lagos.

Burning Ram promises to give food lovers an opportunity to try out different Nigerian meat delicacies in one place. The festival will feature activities like cooking competitions, eating contests, tutorials, experimental fusions and vendor showcases. And limited tickets are available for ₦3,500.

The Burning Ram mood is nostalgia and camaraderie. According to Ruth Zakari, the Editor-in-Chief of Zikoko, “Nigerians love food. But more importantly, Nigerians love meat. Meat is class, meat is language: it’s how our parents showed who their favourite kid was and we learn everyone’s position in the family. The more meat on your plate, the more enjoyment food brings. Zikoko is all about that culture of meat and enjoyment.”

One of the highlights of the festival is the raffle draw where a lucky winner will win a ram. Yes, you read right. A live, actual ram. Guests are active participants in this administration.

The Suya VRSUS Wars, which will feature a culinary chef versus a mai suya, and burger-building contests are other activities that participants can look forward to at the festival.

Burning Ram promises to be an exciting event for food lovers, meat enthusiasts, friends and families. Get ready to enjoy the best of Nigerian meat-based meals on November 11, 2023. But first, get your tickets here.