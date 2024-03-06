BlockDAG’s 5000x Presale Sparks Interest Among Arweave (AR) & Dogecoin (DOGE) Investors as Crypto Bull Run Continues

Arweave (AR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have been on a significant uptick, fuelled by the generally bullish sentiment spurred by the Bitcoin rally and the ventures’ internal developments. In the presale market, BlockDAG (BDAG) is enjoying investors’ attention with a projected ROI of 3233% for early investors. Keep reading for a closer look at these developments and discover which one of these coins is poised for explosive growth in 2024.

Arweave (AR) Price Soars as the Venture Introduces Arweave AO

The Arweave blockchain project has witnessed substantial growth in its token price, with a jump of over 105% in the past week and 274% over the past month.

This impressive growth in Arweave’s price can be attributed to the introduction of Arweave AO, designed to enhance the protocol’s scalability and processing power. The protocol is already operating a testnet, and AR is being traded at $31.65, reaching its 22-month high.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Doubles in Value

In the last month, Dogecoin (DOGE) has doubled its value, with a staggering 103% increase. This surge came after the Dogecoin (DOGE) price broke past the $0.15 resistance level, paving the way for future gains. Dogecoin’s trading volume has also sharply increased, with a 67.32% growth, reaching $5 billion.

The increased interest in Dogecoin has been driven by a rise in DOGE whale activity, which has moved over 245 million DOGE, sparking speculation around the potential for a DOGE ETF.

BlockDAG Among Top Altcoins for March 2024

BlockDAG (BDAG) has made a remarkable debut in the crypto market, presenting a jaw-dropping 3233% ROI potential for investors who buy BDAG at the current price of $0.0015. The price will rise incrementally with each subsequent presale batch, culminating at $0.05 by the final batch.

BlockDAG’s strength is boosted by its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, which enables parallel block addition and enhances scalability while ensuring efficient transaction processing. Moreover, BlockDAG achieves a transaction confirmation speed of 10 blocks per second, making it the fastest PoW network.

With its emphasis on speed, efficiency, and scalability, BlockDAG positions itself among major players like Solana, BNB, and Ripple, drawing significant investor attention. So far, the project’s ongoing presale has attracted over $2.6M in funding. BlockDAG has also sold over 3,100 units of its X-series mining rigs.

In response to the overwhelming early investor interest and the $2M raised quickly, BlockDAG has announced a $2 million mega giveaway to be won by 50 lucky community members. To participate in the giveaway, follow BlockDAG’s social media channels, submit your wallet address, increase your chances by completing all tasks, and bring friends for additional entries!

The Last Line

The crypto market is booming, fuelled by Bitcoin’s ETF-driven rally. Notably, Arweave (AR) and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have soared in the past month and show no sign of slowing down. BlockDAG (BDAG), a new PoW project inspired by the Kaspa protocol, has quickly gained traction in the presale market, raising over $2.7M in just a few weeks of its presale. With the second presale batch nearly sold out, investing in BlockDAG could be the best investment for the bull run as prices rise with each subsequent batch.

