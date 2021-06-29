Are you ready to invest in your future? Get a Unicaf Scholarship, Today!

Unicaf, the leading online higher education platform, enables you to enter into the world of endless opportunities.

Through the Unicaf Scholarship Programme, you can study for an internationally recognised online Master’s degree from the University of East London, the Liverpool John Moores University or the University of Suffolk.

How will you benefit?

Save more than £8000 in tuition fees.

Pay small monthly installments.

Balance education with family and career growth.

Obtain the same degree as on-campus students.

Read also: Facebook test runs its made in Nigeria education app

Earn Yours Now

Online learning has gained solid ground as an efficient and effective way to impart new knowledge, skills and qualifications needed for career growth.

Don’t put your future on hold! Grab the opportunity, today.

Apply Now

Need any help? Call us on 07000 111 000 for more information.

With Unicaf, You Can