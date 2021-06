A team of Facebook software engineers based in Lagos, Nigeria has built a mobile application that the social media company hopes will address the problem of access to education in the most populated country in Africa. The app, Sabee, is the first app by Facebook to be entirely built-in Nigeria by its research and development…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login