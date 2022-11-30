An amazon of substance, distinguished by professionalism

Mrs. Gina Ikpea-Uwangue, Founder, TMCF Foundation

Mrs Gina Ikpea-Uwangue, business mogul, philanthropist and founder of TMCF Foundation. Trained in the United Kingdom, Gina has A-Levels at Padworth College Reading Berkshire UK, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Human Resource Management from Coventry University, West Midlands, UK, and a Masters in International Business MSc, Coventry.

She believes that values and identifying ones passion and weaknesses is key to success “As an entrepreneur, I am aware of my strength and weaknesses. Rather than letting my shortcomings hold me back, I have built well rounded teams that compliment my abilities. My personal passion is a drive to this business path I have chosen. I love to explain and express myself the best possible way I can, I love to help people, helping people gives me blessed with multitasking skills which makes them more productive than expected “There are times one can get a bit overwhelmed because there is so much to do. Starting with Monday meetings and ensuring operations run smoothly, thereafter having to attend to the home, the children and husband. As a woman, I believe God cannot give us what we can’t handle.

Ikpea-Uwangue advised on the productive use of social media by the younger generation. She stressed that the background of a child plays a role in interests in the numerous platforms available

“Use of social media is about purpose. There are pages that talk about business, pages that talk about being an entrepreneur, leadership and business growth. I use Instagram a lot for my business. As for negativities, I think it’s a personal choice. Some young ladies would randomly go to social media and focus on things that would not impact them or add value to their lives. But personally, I would rather go to those pages that would help me psychologically in my business as a serial entrepreneur. Another thing to point out, is the background of the female child. I think it has a significant role to play in their lives.

“It is high time to let more women hold sensitive positions in our society because women have that same drive and zeal. It’s time we allow women come in and start taking up more managerial positions. There was a time we had this ‘Women in Oil and Gas Conference’ at Eko Hotel recently, and this was exactly what we were all speaking about. We discussed about giving women the platform, to help them, encourage them to the top. Because we are not men doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be allowed to be at the top positions too. So, that discrimination has to stop and let’s see the equality”.

