Why CBN stopped OMO issuance in past 3 weeks
.. bill not more sufficient to attract portfolios inflows ... inflows from maturing Nt-bills, bond coupon payments worth N315.6bn to hit market
Nigeria’s Central Bank has neither issued nor rolled over matured Open Market Operation (OMO) for the past three weeks. A couple of reasons might be responsible for this according to Olusegun Akintunde, financial market analyst at Polaris Bank Limited. First, the bill is no more sufficient as a tool to attract FX inflow from FPIs…
Comments are closed.