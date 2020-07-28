Why CBN stopped OMO issuance in past 3 weeks 

Nigeria’s Central Bank has neither issued nor rolled over matured Open Market Operation (OMO) for the past three weeks. A couple of reasons might be responsible for this according to Olusegun Akintunde, financial market analyst at Polaris Bank Limited. First, the bill is no more sufficient as a tool to attract FX inflow from FPIs…

