Here’s why NNPC intervened in disputes over Oil Mining Lease 130

Last Thursday Nigeria’s national oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reached a gentleman’s agreement with China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Limited and the South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO) aimed at resolving disputes over Oil Mining Lease 130. An Oil Mining Licence (OML) allows full-scale commercial production in a lease area. The Department of…