Nigerian Army 81 Division GOC charges troops to uphold discipline

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Godwin Umelo, a Major General, has charged officers and soldiers of the division to uphold total discipline in the course of discharging their duties.

Nigerian Army 81 Division has Area of Responsibility (AOR) covering Lagos and Ogun States of Nigeria, which are the country’s economic nerve centres.

The GOC gave the charge on Tuesday during his maiden familiarisation visits to units and formations under the command.

Umelo said the visit would afford him the opportunity to determine the state of readiness of units and formations as well as to physically see how troops are faring in order to bring improvement within available resources.

He further assured the troops that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) would continue to improve on efforts that will make the troops function optimally, stressing that the army authority was very much aware of the accommodation challenges being faced by the troops and that very soon they would smile.

The GOC, however, warned the troops to stay out of illegal duties or anything that would negate the vision of the COAS which is to have professional and responsive army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

In similar vein, Umelo paid a courtesy call on the Seme Border Acting Area Comptroller of Customs, CD Wada, and the Comptroller of Immigration Seme Border Command, BO Zipamor.

The GOC commended the cordial relationship and synergy offered by the sister services to the military and informed them that his office is open for any assistance from the army.

Umelo also paid homage to the De Wheno Aholu Manu Toyi 1, the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, whom he thanked for his fatherly efforts at ensuring harmonious relationship between the military and his subjects.

It would be recalled that the GOC assumed command on 22 July, 2020 and as customary in the military, had been visiting formations and units to see things physically in order to improve the state of readiness of units and formations under the command.