Edo govt synergises with security agencies to check drug abuse

The Edo State government has said it is partnering with relevant security and drug regulatory agencies to check the increasing incidence of drug abuse in the state.

Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, Marie Edeko, said this during a courtesy visit to the Edo State commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Makinde Iskil Ayinla, and the state commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Wakawa.

She said the government is collaborating with the NSCDC and the NDLEA to check the activities of drug traffickers in the state.

Speaking on the theme of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, ‘Better Knowledge for Better Care’, the commissioner noted that the impact of drug abuse on the society is very devastating.

“I have seen the destructive effect of drug abuse in primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions as well as among artisans and parents. While we are talking about punishing those involved in drug trafficking, the social impact of drug abuse must be dealt with too,” Edeko said.

While responding, the NSCDC state commandant, Ayinla said the corps was combat-ready to fish out drug traffickers in the state, and assured that the command will collaborate with the state government to check drug abuse.

The Edo State commander of the NDLEA, Wakawa pledged that the command will support the government to rid the state of drug traffickers, while urging parents to monitor the activities of their children and wards.

He stressed that it was disturbing to see drug traffickers that are supposed to remain behind bars roaming the streets because they are either released on bail or given lighter fines and sentences.