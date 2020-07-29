Abia inaugurates State’s advisory committee on community policing

Members of the Abia State advisory committee on community policing have been advised to be careful about the individuals they nominate into the committee.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who gave the advice, Wednesday in Umuahia, during the inauguration of the committee said this is necessary to ensure that only those with proven character are selected.

He described the inauguration of the Abia state advisory community policing committee as a milestone in the state’s journey towards protecting its citizens and communities, adding that the essence of community policing is essential to ask the people themselves to do the needful, through active participation in their own protection from criminals.

Ikpeazu noted that communities have, for too long, now left the issue of security solely in the hands of the police, pointing out that the State is now creating a platform for effective collaboration between the Police and the citizens.

He stressed that it is the duty of the citizens to provide timeous and authentic information to the Police and thanked the Inspector General of Police for his vision in establishing Community Policing.

He charged the people of Abia State to give community policing a chance.

Adamu Abubakar, inspector general of Police, who was represented by Celestine Okoye, deputy inspector general, representing the South-East, stated that the aim of community policing is to ask communities to take an active part in their own security, maintaining that once this is successfully implemented, it will be easy to know an invader, because every community knows her people.

He made it clear that the head of the community policing in each community is the traditional ruler, stressing that through community policing communities can be well secured.