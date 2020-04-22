4 soldiers, 21 bandits killed in Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters on Wednesday said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed at least 21 bandits after a fierce encounter at Zurmi in Zurumi LGA of Zamfara State.

John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, who disclosed this in a statement regretted that four soldiers also died in the encounter which occurred 20th April.

Enenche, however, disclosed that the troops, in high morale, have commenced aggressive patrols in the area, for domination and confidence-building among the locals.

The Coordinator also said that the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki also killed several armed bandits at Maguga in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

He explained that the operation, which was conducted in support of Operation Thunder Strike, was executed on 19 April 2020 sequel to reports that some armed bandits, clad in black attire, had been sighted along with a large herd of rustled cattle in the area.

“Accordingly, the Air Component scrambled its aircraft to attack the location. Upon sighting the approaching attack aircraft, the armed bandits scampered to conceal themselves under nearby shrubs but were engaged with cannon fire which led to the neutralization of several of them,” he said.

In the same vein, the coordinator informed that 13 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been killed by troops of 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole in a fierce exchange of fire on 20 April at Geidam town, the Headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

He said the terrorists were forced to retreat, scampered in disarray into different locations and within surrounding bushes.

“At the moment, troops are on the pursuit of the fleeing terrorists,” he said.

Enenche added that two gun trucks with Dushkha Guns and Six (6) AK 47 rifles were Captured during the encounter.

“Presently, the terrorists have been subdued, the situation in Geidam town and environs has been normalized and troops are currently on a follow up/exploitation operation,” he said.