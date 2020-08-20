3 soldiers, several terrorists killed as troops foil Boko Haram attack in Borno

No fewer than three soldiers have been killed and two others injured after Boko Haram terrorists attacked troops’ location in Kukawa community in Borno State.

John Enenche, coordinator, Defence Media Operation (DMO), who disclosed this on Thursday, said the soldiers were fatally wounded and later gave up the ghost at the military medical reception station at Kukawa military location.

Enenche also informed that eight terrorists were killed during the attack and unconfirmed number escaped with gunshots wounds.

He said the wounded soldiers are currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

The coordinator recalled that on July 29, 2020, the governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, flagged off the re-opening of Munguno-Cross Kauwa-Kukawa Road which was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced people from Kukawa and life was already picking up in the town.

He described the attack by the terrorists as a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of peace building, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.

Enenche, however, informed that the situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that there is no going back in its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement efforts for the displaced people,” Enenche said.

“The futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops for more decisive action. The people of Kukawa are therefore advised to go about their normal lawful businesses without any hindrance. They are also enjoined to always avail the troops and other security agencies with credible information about the terrorists and any suspicious persons accordingly,” he said.