Businesses urged to keep pace with tech trends to drive growth

Business operators and youths have been urged to keep pace with the fast-paced tech trends shaping the future workplace.

Abimbola Olashore, chairman of the Trade Promotion Board at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) made this call to action during a press briefing for the 2024 Information Communication Technology and Telecommunications Expo (ICTEL EXPO 2024) held in Lagos on Thursday.

The ICTEL EXPO is an annual tech event organised to showcase the latest technologies and strengthen valuable connections within the ICT community.

The 2024 edition, themed ‘New Tech, New Threats, and New Opportunities,’ marks the event’s tenth year. “This theme captures the essence of ICTEL EXPO,” Olashore said.

“It highlights the transformative power of emerging technologies, the need to manage their risks, and the endless possibilities they offer.”

Speaking on the significance of the 10th anniversary, he said, “There is no tech event in this part of Africa that has lasted for 10 years. It is necessary for us to celebrate one decade of consistently bringing critical stakeholders together to explore, discuss, and demonstrate technological innovations shaping the future.”

Similarly, Akinbo Akin Olugbade, vice president of LCCI, highlighted the Expo’s role in showcasing made-in-Nigeria products, stating, “This year’s edition will serve as a platform to showcase what Nigerian product developers and designers are capable of.”

He also urged the media to focus more on technological innovations made in Nigeria. “I charge the media to shed more light on technological innovations made in Nigeria by Nigerians and not focus all the time on negative news about the country,” he said.

The ICTEL Expo 2024, scheduled for July 30 and 31 2024 in Lagos will feature insightful discussions, student PITCH sessions, demo-driven exhibitions, and networking opportunities. Winners of the PITCH sessions will receive awards sponsored by the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

The Expo is also a precursor to the Tech Hub of the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), which will be held from November 1 to 10, 2024, at Tafawa Balewa Square.

According to the organisers, this year’s event will feature the Lagos Renewable Energy Fair, highlighting a wide array of solar products and technologies. This integration shows the synergy between ICT and renewable energy, two sectors pivotal in driving sustainable development and economic growth.

It will also focus on the fintech and telecom sectors, evaluating their operations, challenges, and opportunities for improvement. Discussions will cover regulations, infrastructure, tariffs, alternative power generation, renewable energy deployment, and cybersecurity.

Since its inception, the ICTEL Expo has received endorsements from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Galaxy Backbone Limited. This year, the organisers extended invitations to prominent figures such as Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, and Tokunbo Abiru, the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District.

The private sector has also shown support, with tech brands such as Arnergy, the Nigeria Internet Registration Association, the Fintech Association of Nigeria, and Moniepoint among others participating.