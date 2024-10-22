MAN urges Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria products

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has called on Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods to drive consumption, boost job creation, and contribute to the country’s gross domestic product.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the three-day Made-in-Nigeria-Exhibition (MiNE 2024) themed ‘The Imperative of an Intentional Development of the Nigerian Manufacturing Sector in an Era of Economic Downturn,’ the association emphasised the importance of patronising made-in-Nigeria goods.

Francis Meshioye, president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in his welcome address, urges fellow manufacturers to consistently maintain high quality and standards in their products to win consumer trust and boost patronage for Made-in-Nigeria goods.

He said that MAN will continue to advocate for policies that promote increased patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products and the protection of our industries.

“Together, we can create an economy where Made-in-Nigeria products are the preferred choice in Nigeria and sought after in the international market,” Meshioye said.

He further stated that as Nigeria strives for deeper industrialization and development, it’s crucial to learn from countries such as China that have successfully promoted their manufacturing sectors.

“As we step up on our journey to deepen industrialisation and contribute to the development of Nigeria, we must never relent in our effort to draw meaningful inspiration from countries ahead of us, which have made deliberate efforts to promote their manufacturing to become what they are today.”

According to him, a good example of such an initiative is the Made-in-China (MIC 2025) by the Chinese government.

He noted that the Made-in-China initiative is a 10-year comprehensive strategic plan by the Chinese government that focuses on intelligent manufacturing in 10 strategic sectors.

He said Nigeria has the potential to reenact this feat, noting that the country needs to be intentional in its approach to accelerate the development of domestic production.

He reminded the public that the government has made efforts to strengthen the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products.

“The promulgation of Executive Orders 003 and 005 affirms the government’s commitment to facilitating domestic production, as well as patronage of local products.

“However, the absence of effective implementation remains a major and unfortunate concern.

“We therefore call on all government ministries, departments, and agencies to fully comply with the Orders as further directed by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, a few months ago at the Nigerian Manufacturers Summit in the State House.

He reiterated the call on the Federal Government to set aside a day on the national calendar as “Proudly Nigeria Day” for Nigerians including officials in the ministries, departments, and agencies of government, who would be mandated to dress in made-in-Nigeria outfits and prioritise the purchase of products that are made in Nigeria.

Meshioye also stated MAN’s commitment to enhancing members’ delivery of high-quality and competitive products.

“This is a matter of priority in our advocacy radar as we strategize towards a strong market penetration under the African Continental Free Trade Area and our outreach into the international markets,” he said.

Olusegun Omotola, Ag director general of the Bureau of Public Procurement in his opening speech, said that Nigeria must double down on its efforts to promote local content and patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods.

Omotola said that governments at all levels must lead by example by effectively enforcing and implementing existing local content policies across all ministries, departments, and agencies.

“By creating a guaranteed market for locally manufactured goods, we can stimulate production, drive innovation, and lead to an economic boom.

“The challenges facing our manufacturers are multifaceted. However, in the face of these challenges, we must not lose sight of the manufacturing sector’s immense potential.

“It is a key driver of job creation, technological advancement, and economic diversification. A robust manufacturing sector is essential for reducing our dependence on imports, conserving foreign exchange, and positioning Nigeria as a competitive player in the global market.

“The time for half-measures and piecemeal solutions has passed. We need a comprehensive, intentional approach to developing our manufacturing sector. This approach must be rooted in sound policies, strategic investments, and the public and private sectors unwavering commitment,”

Omotola said.

