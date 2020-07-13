Veritasi Homes set to launch Camberwall Courts

Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, one of Nigeria’s fast-rising real estate firms is set to launch the first phase of the Camberwall Courts in Abijo Lagos.

The launch which is scheduled to hold on the 16, 17 and 18th respectively aims to showcase Camberwall Court facilities.

Speaking on the project, Adetola Nola, CEO of Veritasi Homes and Properties, says the unveiling will be an opportunity to showcase the quality of work that the real estate firm has done at Camberwall Court.

“Realtors and investors can come in, take pictures, and have refreshments. However, we will strictly adhere to adopting the COVID 19 safety measures – no face mask, no entry. Attendees will also be examined with the infrared Thermometer,” Nola said.

“We have built Camberwall in line with our vision of providing clients with affordable and comfortable homes. Starting at N11million and we have created flexible payment plans, and clients can pay as low as N2.5 million initial deposit,” he further said.

“Abijo is one of the fastest developing locations in the Lekki Epe axis. Thus, Camberwall Court is easily accessible and well-secured”, he added.

Supporting this claim, Tobi Yusuff, partner and head of marketing Veritasi said that the unveiling will allow people to feel the glamour of the estate, as well as, stay assured that Veritasi delivers its promises despite the difficult economic situations.

“At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of challenges, but through it all, we are still delivering on our promise to quality. The unveiling is just a testament that Veritasi keeps promising,” Yusuff said.

“We are also leveraging technology to ensure that Nigerians in the diaspora can also attend the unveiling via our 360-degree immersive virtual tours,” he added.

Camberwall Court is still selling fast, and the prices are prone to increase due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic which has triggered the drop in oil prices, and the potential devaluation of the naira.